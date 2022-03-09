Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) will post $29.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Docebo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.70 million and the lowest is $29.00 million. Docebo posted sales of $18.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year sales of $104.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $105.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $147.05 million, with estimates ranging from $138.20 million to $153.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Docebo.

A number of analysts have commented on DCBO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Docebo in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

Shares of DCBO traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.93. 1,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.55 and a beta of 2.36. Docebo has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Docebo by 32.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Docebo by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Docebo by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

