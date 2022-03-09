Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.420-$-0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$74.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.04 million.Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.530-$-1.430 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.60.

Shares of DOMO stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.96. The company had a trading volume of 67,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,002. Domo has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.69.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domo will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Domo by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Domo by 23.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Domo by 38.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Domo during the third quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Domo by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 47,505 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

