DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.13 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average of $31.27.

In other news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $398,815.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,474 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 446.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 231.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

