DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Short Interest Update

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the January 31st total of 6,470,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 134.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in DouYu International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 19.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOYU shares. Bank of America started coverage on DouYu International in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Shares of DouYu International stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $522.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.93. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $14.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

