Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) will report $2.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.07 billion and the lowest is $1.99 billion. Dover reported sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $8.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $9.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

Dover stock traded up $6.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.19. 6,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $130.17 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 616.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,293,000 after acquiring an additional 86,665 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Dover by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

