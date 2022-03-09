DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells $5,202,190.40 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) insider Matthew Kalish sold 295,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $5,202,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DKNG stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 25,453,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,814,738. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.06.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

About DraftKings (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

