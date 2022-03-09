DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Up to $10.26

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.26, but opened at $10.88. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 1,677 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1328 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 12.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in DRDGOLD by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 204.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 1,190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 53.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. 11.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

