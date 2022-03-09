DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 280.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. DURECT has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in DURECT by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,589 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 160,615 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in DURECT by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 50,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DURECT by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 33,252 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in DURECT by 521.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,734 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 691,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in DURECT by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 47,747 shares during the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

