Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) Short Interest Down 22.8% in February

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the January 31st total of 157,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 160,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Dynamics Special Purpose stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.88. 608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,347. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87. Dynamics Special Purpose has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $10.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $818,000.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

