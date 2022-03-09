e-Gulden (EFL) Hits One Day Volume of $98.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $98.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.45 or 0.00254947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00013956 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001248 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000455 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001666 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,990,157 coins and its circulating supply is 17,167,981 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.