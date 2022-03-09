Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Eagle Pharmaceuticals updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $3.800-$4.100 EPS.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $634.34 million, a P/E ratio of 119.80 and a beta of 0.63. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $58.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,926 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,142 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,017 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

