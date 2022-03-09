East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Position Reduced by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 266.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EWBC stock opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

About East West Bancorp (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.