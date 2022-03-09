EastGroup Properties, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

EastGroup Properties has raised its dividend by 9.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. EastGroup Properties has a payout ratio of 117.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EastGroup Properties to earn $7.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.3%.

NYSE EGP opened at $188.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $137.25 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,164,000 after purchasing an additional 34,471 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,771,000 after acquiring an additional 28,093 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,955 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

