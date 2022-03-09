eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.200-$4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.30 billion-$10.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.95 billion.eBay also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.010-$1.050 EPS.
Shares of eBay stock opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. eBay’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that eBay will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of eBay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of eBay from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.57.
In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About eBay (Get Rating)
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
