eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.200-$4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.30 billion-$10.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.95 billion.eBay also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.010-$1.050 EPS.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. eBay’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that eBay will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of eBay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of eBay from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.57.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

