Echo Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 44,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $32.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,444. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $38.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.34.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

