Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.42

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

EPIC stock opened at GBX 78.75 ($1.03) on Wednesday. Ediston Property Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The firm has a market capitalization of £166.43 million and a P/E ratio of 9.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 83.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18.

In related news, insider William Hill bought 13,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,021.55 ($13,130.96). Also, insider Imogen Moss bought 13,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £9,975.76 ($13,070.96).

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

