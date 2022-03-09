Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EIGR stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 128.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 30,753 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

