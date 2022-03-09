Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of EIGR stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $10.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR)
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.