electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). electroCore reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that electroCore will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for electroCore.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ ECOR opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.92. electroCore has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81.
About electroCore (Get Rating)
electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.
