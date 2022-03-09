electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). electroCore reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that electroCore will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for electroCore.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in electroCore by 43.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,613,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 791,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of electroCore by 36.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,293,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 616,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of electroCore by 102.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,110,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 562,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of electroCore by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 92,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of electroCore by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 489,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 27,649 shares in the last quarter. 19.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOR opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.92. electroCore has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81.

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

