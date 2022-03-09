Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Receives $15.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on ELEEF shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEEF traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.43. 40,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,462. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.