Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $29,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY stock traded up $5.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.64. 107,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897,337. The firm has a market cap of $252.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $283.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.84%.

In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 421,230 shares of company stock valued at $112,450,047 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.71.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

