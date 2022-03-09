Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $10.13. 1,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,660. Eliem Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,294,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 38,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eliem Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Eliem Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eliem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eliem Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

