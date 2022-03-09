Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 87.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

EFC remained flat at $$17.63 during midday trading on Wednesday. 3,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,473. The company has a current ratio of 31.82, a quick ratio of 31.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.97. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83.

EFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,228,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,802,000 after buying an additional 687,180 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

