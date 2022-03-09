Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of EARN stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. 2,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,027. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.31. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $126.37 million, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.28%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 375.01%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EARN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

