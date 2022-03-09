Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.
Shares of EARN stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. 2,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,027. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.31. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $126.37 million, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.76.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.28%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 375.01%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.75% of the company’s stock.
About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (Get Rating)
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.
