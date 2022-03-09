Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) PT Lowered to $11.50 at Piper Sandler

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EARN. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.88 million, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.31. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $13.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the second quarter valued at $134,000. 35.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.