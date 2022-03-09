Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) PT Lowered to $11.50 at Piper Sandler

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.05% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EARN. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.88 million, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.31. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $13.92.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the second quarter valued at $134,000. 35.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (Get Rating)
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.
