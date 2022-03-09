Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.
EARN stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.68. 1,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,027. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.21 million, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.40%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.01%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.
