Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

EARN stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.68. 1,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,027. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.21 million, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.40%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 596.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 35,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.