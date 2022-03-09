Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Shares Acquired by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 75,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $426,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. 32.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.32. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,718. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

