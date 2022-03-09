Endeavour Silver (EXK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Endeavour Silver to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:EXK opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $890.20 million, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,468 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,760 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 18,807 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EXK. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

