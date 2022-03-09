EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT) Trading Up 3.7%

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (CVE:EHT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 24,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 109,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.51 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63.
About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT)
Read More
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.