Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas Sells 64,330 Shares

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 64,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total transaction of C$1,061,843.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 309,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,114,479.08.

Ian Charles Dundas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 31st, Ian Charles Dundas sold 117,814 shares of Enerplus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total transaction of C$1,663,486.55.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at C$17.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.17. Enerplus Co. has a twelve month low of C$5.94 and a twelve month high of C$18.74. The firm has a market cap of C$4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 10.60%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ERF. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.14.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

