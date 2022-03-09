ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $49.84

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.84 and last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 31221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ENN Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.