Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) PT Raised to C$2.75

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.20 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.30.

OTCMKTS:ESVIF opened at $2.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.45.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

