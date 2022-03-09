Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Stock Price Up 13.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 13.5% during trading on Monday after TD Securities upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating. TD Securities now has a C$3.75 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$2.50. Ensign Energy Services traded as high as C$3.03 and last traded at C$3.03. Approximately 659,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 650,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.67.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ESI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. ATB Capital raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.31.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total value of C$33,635.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,439 shares in the company, valued at C$14,423.36.

The company has a market capitalization of C$479.99 million and a PE ratio of -3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21.

About Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.