Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. produces, researches and develops antibacterial therapies and drugs through its subsidiaries. The company’s product pipeline consists of etx2514sul, zoliflodacin, etx0282cpdp and nbp program which are in clinical stage. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ETTX. HC Wainwright downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.80 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $1.80 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ETTX opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.88.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 35,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. 9.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

