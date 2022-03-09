Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.06

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and traded as low as $7.60. Enterprise Diversified shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 1,595 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74.

Get Enterprise Diversified alerts:

Enterprise Diversified Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYTE)

Enterprise Diversified, Inc engages in the provision of consumer and business-grade internet access; and wholesale managed modem services for downstream internet service provider, web hosting and ancillary services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management Operations, Real Estate Operations, Internet Operations, and Other Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.