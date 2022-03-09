Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Parkland Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Parkland in a research report issued on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.95.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.18.

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$32.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. Parkland has a one year low of C$31.18 and a one year high of C$41.89. The firm has a market cap of C$5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.77.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

