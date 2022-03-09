Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Down 16.9% This Week

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $76,878.46 and $2,910.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,666.97 or 0.06525940 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00067484 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

