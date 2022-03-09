Ethereum Gold (ETG) Trading Up 172.9% This Week

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $350,482.72 and $63.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 172.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00033156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00101935 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold (ETG) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

