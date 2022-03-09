Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Eton Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

ETON traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $3.80. 69,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,955. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $93.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,737 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 500.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 66,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 2,085.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 33,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 21.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

