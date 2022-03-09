Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Eton Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.
ETON traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $3.80. 69,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,955. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $93.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.
