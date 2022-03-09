European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $801.52

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 801.52 ($10.50) and traded as high as GBX 871 ($11.41). European Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 843 ($11.05), with a volume of 176,142 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £886.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 801.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 827.40.

Get European Opportunities Trust alerts:

About European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO)

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for European Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.