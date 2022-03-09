Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Evergy were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,208,000 after buying an additional 224,015 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,802,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,095 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,778,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,225,000 after acquiring an additional 260,144 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,449,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,479,000 after acquiring an additional 200,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluescape Energy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 2,368,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,323,000 after acquiring an additional 99,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.96. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.97 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

In related news, Director C John Wilder bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.96 per share, with a total value of $468,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 26,871 shares of company stock worth $1,812,092 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

