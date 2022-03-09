Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Shares Down 12.4%

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 12.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.13. 91,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 57,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXN. Pi Financial raised shares of Excellon Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Excellon Resources from C$4.15 to C$2.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.52. The firm has a market cap of C$36.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

