Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 111,591 Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 347,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,591 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cellectis were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLLS. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,212,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 119,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.25. Cellectis S.A. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $24.02.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.37. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 41.88% and a negative net margin of 170.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

