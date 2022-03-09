Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 3,681 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,192 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 180.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $285.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.81. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $206.07 and a 1-year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBNY. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.92.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

