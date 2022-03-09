Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 274,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,194,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $290.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $310.21 and a 200-day moving average of $331.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 100.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.32. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.27 and a 12 month high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. Abiomed’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.75.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.65, for a total transaction of $607,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $90,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,956 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

