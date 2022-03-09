Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Abiomed by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,377,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in Abiomed by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 70,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,786,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Abiomed by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,582,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abiomed by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Abiomed by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $290.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.48, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.32. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.27 and a 52 week high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.75.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.65, for a total transaction of $607,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,956. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

