Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 22,137 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2,841.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 239.7% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,630,000 after buying an additional 347,966 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.38.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 86.57%.
In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
