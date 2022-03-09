Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,725 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $210.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.30 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.36.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.