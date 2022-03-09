Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 217,899 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 217,899 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY opened at $67.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $147.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

