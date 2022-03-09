eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

eXp World has a payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect eXp World to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Get eXp World alerts:

EXPI stock opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51. eXp World has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $1,409,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John K. Tobison sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $285,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 410,000 shares of company stock worth $12,342,023 over the last three months. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of eXp World by 25.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after acquiring an additional 129,780 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in eXp World by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in eXp World by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in eXp World by 440.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after buying an additional 19,451 shares during the period. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EXPI. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

About eXp World (Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.