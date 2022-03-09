Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Up to $13.26

Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.26, but opened at $14.35. Exscientia shares last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 2,640 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

