Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Up to $13.26

Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.26, but opened at $14.35. Exscientia shares last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 2,640 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI)
Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.
